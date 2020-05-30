Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Highlights: MHA guidelines for phased re-opening outside containment zones

Covid-19NATIONALNews Alert
By From Our Correspondent

 

GUWAHATI:

-Phase I: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Govt to issue guidelines in this regard

-Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

-Nationwide lockdown in containment zones extended up to June 30: MHA

-Activities to be allowed from June 8: Religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services: MHA

-Shopping malls to be allowed to open from June 8: MHA

