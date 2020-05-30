More repatriation flights to Guwahati under Vande Bharat

GUWAHATI: More repatriation flights are scheduled to land at the LGBI Airport here in the coming weeks under Vande Bharat Mission.

“Two flights from Russia and Ukraine to Guwahati are expected on June 2 and June 4 respectively. Projected flights from UK, USA, Kyrgyzstan and Singapore may be in the next phase starting June 14 under Vande Bharat Mission,” Assam chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed through Twitter on Saturday.

“Embassy in Manila, Philippines has proposed a flight from Manila to Guwahati. All stranded students of Northeast in Philippines are requested to reach out Indian Embassy in Manila and share their personal contact details soon,” Krishna said.

Amidst COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, the first of such repatriation flights – Jazeera Airways – arrived here from Kuwait on Friday evening carrying 155 passengers.

The Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission aims at repatriating Indians stranded overseas.

The Assam government has received several requests from overseas-stranded people, especially students, belonging to the state during the pandemic, to arrange flights and facilitate their return to the state.