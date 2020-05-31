Cop’s distress call from Delhi gets KSU response

SHILLONG: After a distress video message from an ailing Meghalaya constable, who is lodged forlorn in a hospital in Delhi, the KSU Delhi unit swung into action to stand by him.

The constable belonging to the 3rd Battalion of Meghalaya police, Runningson Kharthang-maw, desperately called out for help to bring him back to the state

The video of Kharthangmaw went viral in social media where he was seen pleading with the authorities to bail him out of his misery.

As per his statement, he was suffering from fever and cold and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi but was left unattended and uncared for, with allegedly no doctors or nurses paying attention to him.

After seeing the video the KSU took up the matter with the Commandant of MLP 3rd battalion in Delhi and at once two persons have been deployed for taking his care.” Delhi KSU President M Khongwir informed that the home-sick man’s health condition is stable and he is asymptomatic.

She said “since his final test report is yet to be out and right now he is stable and asymptomatic, so we hope after he is tested negative, he should be brought back”.

Earlier, with a little help from the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), his family members managed to return to Shillong. They addressed media persons here on Saturday sharing their concern and the need to bring him back home.