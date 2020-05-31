Health dept wants strict adherence to protocols

Shillong: The Department of Health and Family Welfare has amended The Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 to strictly adhere to protocols.

A statement issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said that wearing of face mask or face cover is compulsory in all public and workplaces. All residents, except children below two years of age and asthma patients, must use a homemade protective cover for face and mouth while venturing outdoors, the statement said.

Regarding social distancing, the department said that all persons in charge of public places, work places and transport need to ensure social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet (2 metres) away from others.

In addition, the health department prohibits spitting and use of smokeless tobacco in public places.

Any action taken before the amendment will be deemed to have been done under the provisions of the amended regulations