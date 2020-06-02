Nod to inter-district travel, all shops to open

SHILLONG: The state government has announced more relaxations as it decided to lift the inter-district movement within the state with immediate effect while allowing 50 per cent of private and public transport to operate throughout the state including Shillong agglomeration.

The relaxation came from the government even as it is unclear of its capacity of handling how many cases of COVID-19 at one time.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday after the review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong also made it clear that the people are now free to move within the state.

Referring to the notification issued by the Political department relating to the movement of private and public transportation, Tynsong informed that they have decided to lift the restrictions on movement of private and public transportation from one district to another.

However, government decided to continue with the restrictions on inter-state movement.

He said that they have decided to allow 50 per cent transportation of both public and private vehicles in all the 11 districts of the state including Shillong agglomeration.

The matter has been left to the deputy commissioners, Transport department and the District Transport Officers (DTOs) of all the districts to work out a model of odd-even schemes.

“Public and private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd and even will be allowed to ply on the road on alternate days,” Tynsong said.

In another decision, the government also allowed opening of all kinds of shops except barber shops, parlours and salons in the state.

However, the regulations and timings of opening of these shops will be left to the respective deputy commissioners to decide.

Replying to a question, he said the government will deliberate on the re-opening of churches, places of worship and shopping malls in the next review meeting.

Tynsong further informed that they have decided to allow students who had returned to the State to go back to their respective institutions in various parts of the city to appear for their examination as there were requests from some students that they have to go back to their respective institutions for examinations.

When asked if the relaxations would make the state vulnerable, he said that right now, community transmission has not taken place and the government would be able to control it to the maximum.

He also said that the government would take decisions depending on the situation.

Earlier in the day, Tynsong also met traders from Iewduh and made them aware of the concerns expressed by several quarters in reopening of the biggest market in the state.

When asked how many cases the state is equipped to handle at one point of time, Tynsong claimed that the state is ready for the worst and everything is under control.

Saloons, parlours seek reopening

As the administration is gradually loosening the lockdown grip over business establishments in the state, the barber shops and beauty parlours, which are out of favours for now, have voiced their demand for permission to reopen at least in the East Khasi Hills district.

In a statement issued here, they expressed the hardship faced by this sector of professional service providers as continued lockdown had severely affected their livelihood. “Is the government willing to pay the shop’s rent for three months? Why is the state government unwilling to allow the reopening of barber shops and beauty parlors”, the peeved shop owners questioned.

They assured in no uncertain terms that all such shops, when in operation, would “strictly follow the protocols laid down”.

The long closure of saloons and beauty parlours in the state have inconvenienced the common man who, it seems, are barely able to make do with private arrangement. In some areas, professional barbers have been providing home service to their known clients. Others have been left to fend for themselves.