Piped drinking water for all in state by 2022

New Delhi: Meghalaya is planning to provide piped drinking water to all rural households by 2022, two years ahead of the national target through Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Central government.

Accordingly, Meghalaya on Monday presented the Annual Action Plan to achieve 100% household tap connections to National JJM Ministry of Jal Shakti for approval. Meghalaya proposed 100% tap connections to all the households by December, 2022, an official release of the Ministry said.

Out of 5.89 lakh total rural households, the state is planning to provide 1.80 lakh tap connections in 2020-21. “It was appreciatively noted that Meghalaya is planning to cover 1096 villages with 100% tap connection in 2020-21,” the release said. Under JJM, states are given additional funds in the form of performance grants based in terms of outputs achieved. For household tap connections the Union government has approved Rs 175 crore for implementation of JJM in 2020-21.

Being implemented in partnership with states, the Mission aims to enable every rural household has assured availability of potable water at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day on regular and long-term basis.

Furthering the mission target, all states are presenting their implementation plans to the National level Committee headed by Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, for approval.

Though, it was noted that Meghalaya has so far not provided tap connections to large number of households, but the Annual Action Plan was suggestive for extensive work in coming years. To achieve that, a better implementation strategy and arrangements on village level is needed, for which the state is making elaborate arrangements.

Under JJM, water quality testing laboratories at district & state levels are given priority. The community is also being encouraged to keep surveillance on the water quality.