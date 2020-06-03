Hek defends relaxations

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek has defended the state government’s move to further relax restrictions despite there being several active cases of COVID-19 saying it is necessary to take a holistic view.

“In future, we have to learn to live with COVID-19”, the Health minister told media persons here on Tuesday adding that the government while fighting the pandemic is also concerned about the livelihood and economy of the people and hence the relaxations.

The government has lifted restrictions on inter-district movement besides allowing all shops except saloons and parlours to resume activities.

“If we continue with stringent restrictions, it would be difficult for people to live and we have to understand their problems”, he said.

He said everything should not be reopened at one go and hence the government is exercising caution.

Reacting to a query whether opening up of everything could lead to community transmission of the virus, he said that the government is taking measures right from the entry point of the state as it is picking up passengers from Guwahati airport and railway station to counter any such possibility.

The minister also reiterated that the government has put in place very stringent protocols for people who are returning to the state as they have to go through three layers of testing before being allowed to go home.

“We are reviewing every day to prevent community spread”, he said.