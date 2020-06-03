Thappa plays victim card after transfer

NEW DELHI: The former NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr DM Thappa, who was removed from his post and repatriated to Puducherry, on Tuesday described himself as a “victim” since he tried to stop corruption by a “private syndicate and mafia in collusion with few insiders”.

“I was removed and repatriated even while my case is still pending in the Central Administrative Tribunal,” Dr Thappa said in a statement. He had filed a case in the Meghalaya High Court in November last year against the order of the Governing Council removing him from his post and transferring him to his parent cadre one month earlier.

But the High Court asked him to move the CAT since it is an administrative matter. The case was continuing and the hearing was still in progress, Dr Thappa said. But because of the lockdown the case could not make progress and meanwhile the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet issued an order on May 30 transferring him to his parent cadre, he said.

Dr Thappa had complained to the President and Prime Minister flagging the issue of what he called multi crore rupees corruption in the premier institute. He had also alleged the existence of a “private syndicate and implant mafia” making crores of rupees out of “unauthorised” purchase of medical items.