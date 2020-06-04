Businessman hurt in WKH shooting

NONGSTOIN: A businessman and his driver escaped with minor injuries when unidentified miscreants opened fire on the car they were traveling in on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Nongrathaw-Kyllongmathei village at around 8.30 am.

The businessman was identified as Dharambir Bansal from Shallang in West Khasi Hills.

Police said that the miscreants came on foot and opened fire from an SBBL gun at the side of the car where Bansal was seated while on way to work.

The businessman was injured in the hand while the windscreen of the vehicle was damaged.

Police rushed to the spot on getting information of the shooting and subsequently a case was registered at Shallang Police Station. Investigation is under way, they said.

Miscreants had in February blasted an IED at a coke plant belonging to Bansal at Shallang partially damaging the factory. The police are yet to solve the case.

Meanwhile, some traders of Shallang condemned the incident stating this is not the first time that such incidents have happened in the area and demanded the culprits be brought to book at the earliest.