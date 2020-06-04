Prestone backs locals in skilled jobs

SHILLONG: In a bid to provide employment to those Meghalayans who have returned home amid lockdown, state government has issued a notification asking private business houses, contractors and employers who require high skilled technicians to give first preference to locals.

The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training came out with the directive in the wake of several pressure groups opposing the move of the government to import highly skilled workers and technicians from outside the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that some NGOs have shown concern about the decision of the government and it has taken note of their concerns.

He said that private business houses, contractors and employers should give first preference to locals while engaging technically qualified youth. He was of the view that the services of thousands of youths who have returned to the state can be utilized for the job.

Earlier, Tynsong also slammed the pressure groups for claiming that they caught some citizens in Umran while they were sleeping in a petrol pump.

Tynsong, while clarifying on the matter, said that the group of people was on their way to Silchar and since Meghalaya is a transit route, they had to use the road, adding they had gone through all the protocols.

He also said people should not act impulsively on misinformation and without checking veracity of factual position.