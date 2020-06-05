Revival of economy is challenging: Conrad

SHILLONG/JOWAI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has conceded that the revival of the moribund state economy was a “challenging task”, but reckoned that overall revenue collection from Central and State taxes would remain unchanged. His optimism stems from the fact that more and more relaxations are being given for resumption of normal economic activities.

He was of the view that the entire country was facing problem following the drop in the share of Central and state’s own taxes, but Meghalaya was lucky as Centre did not decrease the share of the state to a level to cause worry.

He said that though Centre has decreased the share of central taxes by about 20-25 per cent but it was not as low as the government had expected.

When asked about the allegations that funds meant for the COVID-19 has been misused, he said that there has been a “clear and transparent use of the funds” which the state received for fighting the pandemic.

He disclosed that the state had enough personal protective equipment (PPE), while 80-90 per cent of the active community quarantine community centres in the state have already received a fund of Rs 5000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Councils concerned

The KHADC is yet to receive its share from the state government which is about Rs 20 crore for 2019-20.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, KHADC CEM Titos Chyne said, “The share that the state government has to give to the Council is roughly Rs 20 crore”.

The KHADC used to get share of royalty on minerals.

Earlier, he was asked whether the lockdown has affected the revenue generation of the Council or not. His reply was that the Council has been affected and it is trying to tap the revenue and plug the leakages.

Asked, Chyne said that the traditional tourism will be able to generate much revenue. As for the salaries of the staff, he said that the EC has not discussed anything on the matter. He informed that the budget session will commence from June 24.

Opp slams Conrad

The Leader of Opposition in JHADC, Awhoi Andrew Shullai has expressed concern over the failure of the state government to release the district council share which led to acute financial crisis resulting in the inability of the council to pay salary to the staff for eight months.

Speaking to media persons in Jowai, Shullai said that the state government has ill-treated the JHADC and it appears that the government has no concern at all even if the JHADC is not in a position to function.

“I am very concerned and I condemn both the Executive Committee led by NPP and also the state government led by the same party. Why our staff have to agitate. Where is the share? Does the chief minister and his government want ADCs to disappear?” Shullai questioned while criticizing the inaction of the government.

The JHADC Employee’s Association has threatened to protest with an indefinite pen-down strike from Friday but it was called off after a meeting was held between the leaders of the staff association and the Executive Committee.

“We depend on the government and we cannot assure when will salary be released to our staff but we hope that the government under the leadership of our chief minister Conrad Sangma will take the matter seriously”, JHADC CEM Thombor Shiwat said.

Shiwat also pointed out that the JHADC is still waiting for the release of Rs 93 crore dues as share of royalty from minor and major minerals.