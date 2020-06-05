Thappa to approach CAT

SHILLONG: Former NEIGRIHMS Director, DM Thappa, who filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya against his transfer, withdrew it on Thursday as he decided to approach Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Guwahati.

While hearing the matter via video conferencing, Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More allowed withdrawal of the petition with liberty to approach the CAT.

The court, while disposing of the matter, made it clear that all points and contentions of the respective parties are kept open.