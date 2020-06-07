Seng Khasi for wait-and-watch

SHILLONG: The Seng Khasi Kmei has urged the state government to wait till June 30 before opening religious places.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had met the religious leaders on Friday to discuss the matter.

The general secretary of Seng Khasi Kmei, PD Nongrum said there is apprehension about probable spike in COVID cases in the second wave as predicted by an eminent scientist.

“We should not let our guard down, but we have to be extra cautious and we can defer the opening of religious places till June 30 and the government may then review the matter”, he said.