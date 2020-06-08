Bakur woman accuses village headman of ordering torment

SHILLONG: As the hunt for the third perpetrator — who had a hand in the assault and tonsuring of a 29-year-old woman of Bakur village – persisted, the victim has now alleged that the headman of Bakur Village Dorbar Daniel Khongsit was the one who had order for the onslaught.

The woman, K Dkhar, alleged that in another FIR as the first one she filed fell on deaf ears.

“One man who I had not named in my first FIR was the headman of Bakur Village Dorbar Daniel Khongsit, on whose order the whole crime was committed. He is the main man to order for my torture,” Dkhar said in her FIR.

“Furthermore, the headman Daniel Khongsit warned me on June 4 at around 2:30 not to name or file any case against the other three accused or else I will be expelled from the village, and also threatened that I along with my family will face trouble with dire consequences,” she added.

Harking back to the ghastly experience she underwent, the 29-year-old said that her hair was chopped off, she was beaten “black and blue” and was hit on the head with a sharp weapon.