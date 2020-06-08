Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Temple authorities meet to discuss SOPs tomorrow

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
SHILLONG: In the wake of the state government’s nod to open religious places starting June 14, the Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya, has decided to convene a meeting to deliberate about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by temple authorities in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, CPC General Secretary JL Das said that the meeting will be held on Tuesday where a decision on the celebration of Ratha Yatra Festival of Lord Jagannath will also be taken.
“All the Hindu Temple Committees are requested to send an authorised representative from different temples, places of worship to attend the meeting,” Das added.

