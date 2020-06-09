Fee relief for 3 months

SHILLONG: In a major relief to the parents, the state government has decided to waive 50% tuition fees of all government aided, deficit pattern and deficit schools for April, May and June this year.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong disclosed this adding that schools run by private organisations will be directed not to collect any other fees except tuition fees from the students for these three months especially for the BPL families and those affected with COVID-19.

A notification in this regard will shortly be issued by the Education department.

According to Tynsong, the fees which have already been paid by the parents will be adjusted by the institutions.

The government earlier received several petitions from various concerns on the need to reduce or do away with the school tuition fees.

It may be mentioned that all educational institutes in the state have been shut from March 17 last following outbreak of COVID-19.