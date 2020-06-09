Man held for sexually assaulting five minor girls

JOWAI: A man identified as Double-Me Rupsi, who is a resident of Bataw village East Jaintia Hills and married a woman in a village in West Jaintia Hills District, has allegedly sexually assaulted five minor girls – all from the same family.

The matter came to light after a 15-year-old minor was allegedly kidnapped to Lumshnong on Friday where the accused was working as a shop keeper at Amrit Cement Limited.

The accused, who married the relative of the 15-year-old victim, was arrested on Saturday.

During the course of inquiry and investigation by the West Jaintia Hills police under the leadership of DSP Crime D Lyngdoh, it was revealed that earlier, the accused had sexually assaulted four other minors aged 9, 11, 12 and 17.

Speaking to media persons at his chamber, the West Jaintia Hills SP Lakador Syiem informed that after the Phramer Traffic Cell received a complaint, they formed a team and the next day, the victim was rescued leading to the arrest of the accused.

“A case was registered against him under various sections of POCSO Act and he is now in judicial custody, the SP Informed.

17- year-old raped

Police arrested a person for sexually assaulting a minor girl (17) in West Jaintia Hills on Saturday.

Police said a case was registered at Jowai police station against the accused Heimonmi Susngi (28).

The action by the police was based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The accused is in judicial custody. The victim has been medically examined and forwarded to Child Welfare Committee for providing necessary assistance and psychological support.