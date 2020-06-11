Global COVID tally over 72L

Washington: COVID-19 cases have touched 72 lakh globally, with more than 4,11,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total cases stood at 7,244,108, while the death toll increased to 411,260, the University’s latest update said. The US continues to be at top with 19,79,411 confirmed cases and deaths at 1,11,989. Brazil comes in the second place with 7,39,503 infections.

This was followed by Russia (4,84,630), the UK (2,90,581), India (2,76,583), Spain (2,41,966), Italy (2,35,561), Peru (1,99,696), France (1,91,523), Germany (1,86,506), Iran (1,75,927), Turkey (1,72,114), Chile (1,42,759), Mexico (1,24,301), Saudi Arabia (1,08,571), and Pakistan (1,08,317).

The UK follows in the second position after the US with 40,968 deaths and also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (38,406), Italy (34,043), France (29,299), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (14,649). (IANS)