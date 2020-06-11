Lokayukta asks DGP to probe MGNREGS scam in WGH

SHILLONG: The Chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta, PK Musahary, on Wednesday passed an order asking the Director General of Police to cause an inquiry into the alleged scam in the implementation of MGNREGS.

Nazmul Hashan, an advocate and resident of Askikandi in West Garo Hills, had exposed corruption in the functioning of Village Employment Council (VEC).

Hashan had pointed out that both deceased and government employees had found place in the list of job card holders.

Another complaint was regarding the distribution of cash to the job card holders instead of transferring money to their bank accounts.

Later, Advocate PT Sangma lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta to probe into the matter as Hashan could not come to Shillong from West Garo Hills.

The Lokayukta has directed the DGP to complete the investigation within four weeks.

The order also states that Hashan, who had followed up the matter, should get a PSO for his protection.

The BDO of Demdemma C&RD Block, West Garo Hills, recently issued a show cause notice to the government employees and job card holders of Askikandi VEC after discovering that various central and state government servants were holding job cards under MGNREGS linked to the VEC. The BDO, in the notice, said that drawing money against their names is illegal.

The BDO’s list of job card holders included teachers, CRPF and police personnel among others.