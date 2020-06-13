50K COVID tests on card in Guwahati as situation alarming: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Department is carrying of 50,000 random tests for COVID-19 in Guwahati where the situation has turned ‘worrisome’ after detection of at least 25 patients in the city without travel history so far.

Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Guwahati city ‘worrisome’ and informed that the Health Department has decided to carry out 50,000 tests for COVID-19 in the city in seven days from June 16 in view of the gravity of situation.

“We have detected 25 COVID-19 patients in Guwahati so far who have no travel history. It is a worrisome situation. We are going to be very tough with violators of COVID-19 protocols in the city from now onwards,” the Health Minister said addressing media here this afternoon.

He said that authorities suspected that ‘the source of leakage’ might be from truck drivers and helpers who come to Guwahati every day to from outside. These truck drivers and helpers can’t be subjected to tests because of standing directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“There are 153 godowns in Guwahati where loading and unloading of goods occur every day. These areas, truck parking lots, weigh bridges and fuel depots in the city have been marked high-risk for transmission of COVID-19 virus,” the minister said.

The Health Department will carry out 50,000 swab tests from June 16 in the city covering essential commodities godowns, places of loading and unloading of goods, truck parking lots, petrol depots employees. Health workers will fan out to various localities in the city to collect swab samples from symptomatic individuals.

City residents who may have symptoms, are asked to undergo tests at 12 allocated centres at GMCH, MMCH, Dhirenpara FRU, Pandu FRU, Ulubari Dispensary, Dispur Dispensary, Khanapara State Dispensary, Bhetapara State Dispensary, Lokhora State Dispensary, Bamunimaidan State Dispensary, Shantipur State Dispensary, Udalbakra PHC.

“In case we find at least 500 positive cases after carrying out 50,000 tests, then the city may face another lockdown,” the Health Minister said.