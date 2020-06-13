FIR against 6 for protocol violation

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Mawkhar Circle on Friday filed an FIR against six persons who arrived from Bihar and have been residing at Them Iew Mawlong.

The KSU circle lodged the FIR at the Cantonment Beat House alleging that the six persons had violated the quarantine protocols.

President of the KSU Mawkhar circle, F. Myrthong wanted to know how they were allowed to pass through the COVID check post at Byrnihat.

“What baffles us is how they entered the state from Byrnihat and why are they at liberty to move around in violation of the protocol”, he said, adding that the union will wait and watch for police action in this regard.