No hike in taxi, auto fares

SHILLONG: The state Cabinet on Friday decided to hike the fares for public transport carriage, mini buses, Sumos and Mahindra Max, but left local taxis and auto rickshaws untouched.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting here, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that passenger fare for state public transport carriage and mini buses have been raised to Rs 1.80 per passenger per kilometer from Rs 1.05 per km.

In addition, for vehicles above 7-seater and up to 12-seater, the fare has been raised from Rs 2.05 per head per km to Rs 3.60 with immediate effect.

However, the government decided not to increase the local taxi and auto rickshaw fares since the rates were revised in January this year.

The Cabinet was briefed by the Transport department that the local taxi fares were enhanced in January this year and the revised rates were Rs 26 per kilometer and Rs 13 for every subsequent kilometer.

The existing rate for autorickshaws, which was also revised in January, is Rs 14 per head per kilometer and Rs 6 for every subsequent kilometre.

“We found that the rates are reasonable and so the question of enhancement of fares does not arise,” Tynsong said.

It may be mentioned that the local taxi association had recently submitted a proposal to the government for enhancement of taxi fares.