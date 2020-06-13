Uncertainty over Iewduh fate

SHILLONG: The state government is mum on the reopening of Iewduh even after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and Syiem of Mylliem have given their approval to reopen the market partially.

It was last week that the KHADC and Syiem of Mylliem had submitted a proposal to the state government through the DC to reopen the market partially.

When contacted on Friday, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri said that the matter has been forwarded to the state government and the administration is waiting for instructions from the government.

The West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang had asked the state government to either reopen the market or pay a relief of Rs 1000 per week to every shopkeeper.

After the market was closed since March this year, the Bara Bazar Merchant and Shopkeepers had also petitioned the Chief Minister to reopen the market partially since their economic activities have been affected.

Few days back, when attempts were made to get response from Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on the matter, they asserted that the government would discuss the matter and take a call.

Sources said that the government wanted partial reopening of Iewduh but fresh COVID cases in the city have prevented the move.

However, the reopening of Iewduh will come with a string of regulations, including a cap on the number of stalls permissible to operate on odd-even basis and curb on the entry of shoppers.

The government is expected to come out with a blueprint permitting only 30 per cent of 5000 stalls to open on rotation every day.

The Myntris of Hima Mylliem who are working in tandem with the Syiem, had informed that not all of the existing 26 entry and exit points of the market would be opened daily once the government gives approval.