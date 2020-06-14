Too ‘hot’ to handle but they soldier on

From PN Syiem

BYRNIHAT: The enthusiasm is palpable as the half-a-dozen personnel go about their task of checking those entering the state at the designated screening checkpoint at 13 Mile here—from their registration to thermal screening et al.

As for themselves though, they wear only masks and sanitise their hands for protection even though they have all the requisite personal protective equipment (PPE).

Blame it on the weather.

“We cannot wear the PPE as it is too hot, and the only precaution we are taking is wearing masks and sanitising our hands every now and then. It would be highly appreciated if the authorities consider installing ACs, so that we can wear PPE and protect ourselves from the disease”, an official said.

The cubicle used for registering those coming in and thermal screening is too small and, consequently, congested given the large number of people headed for the state every day; the hot and humid weather condition makes the matter worse for those manning the cubicle.

After the thermal screening, those detected with high temperature are forwarded for rapid testing and other necessary formalities and those suspected to be afflicted are sent for quarantine pending the test sample report.

An official while speaking to this correspondent on condition of anonymity, informed that they are doing their best to strictly check persons entering the state in coordination with the police.

There are four staff for registering and two for screening which, as this scribe witnessed, appeared to be not adequate. Besides, the cubicle also requires extension in order to maintain social distancing and provide protection to the staff.

A traveller from Siliguri, who was stopped at the check point, said that the journey through the plains of Assam was smooth, but on reaching Meghalaya (check point) they were asked for the transit pass and identity cards, requirement they were not aware of.

They and others like them would have to return.

There were also some who tried to enter the state using the No Objection Certificate provided by the headman. But the officials and staff manning the check point clarified that the only authority that can issue transit pass is the Political department and the deputy commissioners of the respective destination districts.

Whereas, for those with multiple districts as destination, the only authority that can issue the transit pass is the Political department of the state.