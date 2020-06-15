Govt to consider action plan on Iewduh today

SHILLONG: The state government, which has been under pressure from various quarters to reopen Iewduh, is likely to take a call early this week. In this regard, a concrete action plan is scheduled to be presented by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner to the Chief Secretary on Monday.

The plan, it is understood, is to open only one-third of the market on an odd-even rotation basis which has the endorsement of the KHADC and the Syiem of Mylliem.

KHADC Executive Member in-charge of Market, Grace Mary Kharpuri has said that the Council was waiting for a firm word from the deputy commissioner with regard to the re-opening of Iewduh even as the Council wants to tread cautiously.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, she disclosed that a meeting was held on Saturday last which was attended by the CEM KHADC, Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the DC to discuss the nitty-gritty of resumption of trading activities in the state’s biggest commercial hub.

The Syiem of Hima Mylliem has submitted a list of stalls for a staggered re-opening keeping in mind the congestion and narrow lanes of Iewduh which has some 5000 stalls.

Going by the recent spike in COVID cases in the country, she said that “we have to be cautious while re-opening Iewduh, which is thronged by people from across the state, has to be careful in not taking a hasty decision.

On the other hand, most of the vegetable sellers and other shop keepers have a unique attachment to Iewduh and show little or no concern to adhere to health protocols.

Though the shop-keepers wear masks but when asked about maintaining social distance, some of the shop-keepers said blamed it on the customers.

Asked whether any awareness is being conducted by the Council on health protocols, Kharpuri said, “I have prepared everything and once it is open we will issue a notification to the Syiem with regard to strict observance of health protocols”.