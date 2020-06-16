Prestone Tynsong inspects Iewduh on Tuesday morning

SHILLONG: During the inspection by the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday morning, it was found that all roadside shops at Iewduh were open without following the odd-even system as per directive of the district administration.

Taking serious note of this violation, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills (EKH), Matsiewdor War Nongbri warned of stern action against the shopkeepers.

She said, “If this is the way they are doing it, we will shut down the shops forever. We will not allow them to open during the entire lock down”.

Meanwhile, Prestone Tynsong during the inspection stated that no decision had been made on reopening of Iewduh and that the state government would take a call unanimously.

“It is not only about the sake of opening up but we are talking about livelihood and at the same time we are talking about the safety of the people”, he said.

Stating that the state is still fighting the battle, he said, “All these things will be taken into consideration. Then we will take a final call”.