NEIGRIHMS nurses protest against COVID mismanagement

SHILLONG: Another controversy has hit NEIGRIHMS with the nursing staff accusing the administration of mishandling the COVID patient in the institute and thereby risking the lives of the staff.

A pregnant woman was tested positive at NEIGRIHMS.

The nurses on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the parking lot of the institute. According to the nurses, the nodal officer for COVID-19 mishandled the situation and exposed five wards to the virus.

The nurses now want the SOPs to be reviewed as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State protocol, quarantine of the exposed staff, testing and screening of health care workers, same benefits and COVID protocols to outsourced staff and 4th grade staff and formation of COVID committee with the inclusion of nurses.

The Secretary of NEIGRIHMS, Nurses Association, Christina Hmangte said that since the administration has not addressed their grievances, they have served a three-day-ultimatum to the authorities to respond to their demands.

Highlighting their plight, she alleged that the COVID-19 patient brought to the institute has exposed that the institute is not prepared to handle COVID-19 cases.

She said the nurses on duty who are exposed to the positive patient are not being provided with quarantine accommodation but are being sent home.

NEIGRIHMS Director, P Bhattacharya said the protest is fuelled by unfounded fear which is the biggest enemy in fighting the pandemic. He reasoned that the institute has been strictly following the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare since day one and the demand of the nurses to relook into the protocols is irrational.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said responsibilities must be fixed for the lapses. “If there are any lapses on the matter, action must be taken as per the directions of the Ministry”, he added.

Sawkmie demands probe

Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie has sought an independent inquiry into the matter. “The union health minister should order an inquiry since it is a serious matter”, he said.

He also said there is a need to have quarantine for nurses and testing is also important at this juncture.