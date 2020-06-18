Kharlukhi firm favourite to win Rajya Sabha poll

SHILLONG: Despite a solitary MLA’s decision to abstain from voting, the ruling MDA nominee WR Kharlukhi appears to be poised for a cake-walk victory in the election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat slated for this Friday.

All the 41 MLAs aligned with the NPP-led coalition attended a meeting for firming up their support for Kharlukhi who is also the state president of NPP. Except for North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum all others reaffirmed their support to Kharlukhi.

When asked about the attempts of Congress to woo the ruling MLAs, he said that as Opposition, it is their duty to field a candidate and MDA respects their views.

“But all the MLAs are here and there is no issue with it and as an opposition, they will always try to bring issues here and but our MLAs are firm and committed to support our candidate,” he said.

During the meeting of the MDA, the MLAs were also given a training session on the process of election as many of the MLAs are first timers.

Congress overture

Meanwhile in a last ditch attempt to woo the ruling MLAs, Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma said that the Rajya Sabha election would be a test for the MLAs of the state to demonstrate whether they stand for the people of the state and the region.

Speaking to media persons here after a meeting of the CLP, Sangma said that the lone Rajya Sabha seat was very crucial for Meghalaya as people expect state’s representative in the Upper House to ventilate the concerns and sentiments of the people of the state.

Stating that the rival stand of NPP and Congress on legislations like CAA was available before the members of the House, he added that every member of the Assembly would be demonstrating their stand through their actions on June 19.

Recalling that the entire Northeastern region including Meghalaya had articulated their stand against CAA loud and clear before the world, he said that the state expects the representative of the state in the Upper House to defend the people. Recalling that the BJP-led NDA Government had bulldozed its way by passing CAB in Lok Sabha but it could not pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha due to lack of majority, Sangma added that in parliamentary democracy, the Upper House was very important.

Adelbert firm on abstention

Earlier, the lone KHNAM MLA in the house, Adelbert Nongrum decided to remain firm not to toe the line of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, despite being dared to quit the coalition.

Confirming that Nongrum had attended the MDA meeting, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the “MDA respects his views and it is his choice”.

Nongrum also handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister in justification of abstention from voting. Nongrum conveyed his reservations that the NPP’s Lok Sabha MP had chosen to vote in favour of CAB which has now become an Act (CAA) whereas in the state the government opposed the Bill and even passed a resolution for introducing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

“So the question now is, who is creating mockery,” Nongrum asked.