Preparatory work for Dawki road project begins

SHILLONG: After the defence authorities have cleared handing over of 12.45 acres of land, which is part of the Umshyrpi-Dawki road project funded by Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), the preparatory work has already begun.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said the state government officially received communication from the Centre regarding the clearance of defence land.

“With this all the formalities regarding the project have been completed”, he said.

The government wants to start the project worth over Rs 1,300 crore without any delay.

According to the DPR of the 95-km road project, the road from Umshyrpi to 7th Mile, Upper Shillong will be four-lane, the remaining part till Dawki will be two-lane.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to complete the land acquisition process.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) will implement the project.