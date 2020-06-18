Sonowal  congratulates PM Modi on India’s membership to UNSC

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone today on India becoming a non-permanent member for a two-year term in the powerful UN Security Council as.

Chief Minister Sonowal termed this as recognition to India’s efforts for ensuring global peace and security under the leadership of the Prime Minister and a step forward in the country’s march towards becoming a global powerhouse.

In a statement, Chief Minister Sonowal said that due to the bold leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India attained a unique position in the global platform in recent years. He said that yoga earned global recognition and the world community adopted it as a practice for healthy life-style. Further, in the fight against COVID-19, India stood together with the global community and people world-over acknowledged India’s role in dealing with this pandemic.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for India’s rise in the global platform, Chief Minister Sonowal hoped that during its two-year term, India would work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience, and equity.