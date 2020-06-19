State assures security to NHIDCL staff

SHILLONG: The state government has apprised the Centre on the security measures being adopted for the safety of staff of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The recent assault on an engineer from the NHIDCL in South West Khasi Hills has prompted the government to provide security to personnel engaging in construction work in Meghalaya.

There are several projects worth crores of rupees being undertaken by NHIDCL and lack of adequate security may delay completion of the schemes.

When asked, Deputy Chief Minister in- charge PWD (roads), Prestone Tynsong said the state government has already assured safety to the NHIDCL staff. The government has also taken up the matter with the Centre.

Skilled labour

The deputy chief minister said the government is on the job to identify the skilled workers who are returnees so that they can be employed by the business establishments.

“We have already issued notices to business houses to employ work force within the state. Though there are a few sectors which bring workers from outside, we are encouraging our boys and girls to take skilled training as they can be gainfully employed”, Tynsong said.