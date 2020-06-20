State nod to prosecution sanction against education scam accused

SHILLONG: The state government has granted prosecution sanction sought by the CBI against those who were allegedly involved in the infamous education scam.

An official source said the government has approved the prosecution sanction against former Education Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, retired education officials JD Sangma and AI Lyngdoh.

Early part of this year, the CBI, Shillong had written to the state government seeking approval for prosecution against the accused persons.

However, the CBI will not arrest the accused persons since the investigating agency has already gathered enough documentary evidence against them and hence their custody will not be required.

According to sources, the CBI is in the process of filing charge-sheet against the accused.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya had on November 2, 2016 ordered the CBI to probe the criminal aspect of the scam as the police had delayed the investigation.

The task was to investigate the alleged manipulation of score sheets and interference in the selection of assistant teachers in lower primary schools in 2008-09.

Based on the order of the court, the CBI had registered an FIR under various sections related to criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust against the accused.

The CBI had last year searched five locations in Shillong, including the residence of Ampareen, the house of Sangma in Tura who was the director of elementary and mass education and the Jowai residence of retired deputy director AI Lyngdoh.

Sangma, who had joined NPP, is currently the chairman of Tura Municipal Board.