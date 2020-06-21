Army man tests positive for COVID-19

SHILLONG: An army man was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The patient is from Assam Regiment in the city.

Confirming the new case, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said the army man was earlier under quarantine and he was tested positive at Military Hospital. He is currently at the isolation ward of the hospital.

According to War, he has a travel history as he had gone to Guwahati for duty and after returning, he was tested positive.

The patient is asymptomatic. The army authorities are on the job for contact tracing.