New MP pooh-poohs Congress dream

SHILLONG: Meghalaya NPP president Dr WR Kharlukhi who was newly elected Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday pooh-poohed the Congress idea of enacting a Manipur in Meghalaya. “it is a pipe dream of the State Congress which will never happen”, he said.

Talking to newsmen, Kharlukhi said that Manipur situation is is a different issue altogether

“Why do we need Congress. I don’t think we need to work with Congress,We are fine with our alliance partners. The Congress needs us and we don’t need them,” Kharlukhi said.

Recalling that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had earlier said that Manipur was a different issue and in Meghalaya the MDA are okay as alliance partners, Kharlukhi said that they were all together yesterday and have decided to remain together after 2023 also and form the government again.

“Even after 2023, we will form the Government,” he said while stating that the Congress party which is desperate to come to power is only dreaming about it and trying to create confusion in the MDA.