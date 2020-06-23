14-day lockdown clamped in 11 Guwahati city wards to arrest COVID spread

GUWAHATI: In view of spike in COVID-19 case because of community transmission in Guwahati city, the district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan district has imposed lockdown in 11 wards in the city for 14 days with effect from 6 PM of Tuesday.

The eleven wards where lockdown is being imposed are: Ward Nos – 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,15 and 16.

The administration will provide essentials in these areas during the lockdown period. Any violation of lockdown protocols will be dealt with very firmly by the administration.

The decision to impose lockdown was taken following a review meeting on city’s COVID situation was chaired by the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday evening. The Health Department had earlier suggested the administration to declare ward-wise lockdown to check spread of COVID-19 in the city where the situation has become alarming.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is converting two big quarantine centres at Sarusajai Stadium and Khanapara Veterinary play ground to COVID care hospitals in view of spike in COVID cases in Guwahati city.