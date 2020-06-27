KHADC to implement MUDA building bye-laws

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is currently implementing the building bye-laws framed by the state government in areas within its jurisdiction.

Executive Member in charge of Building, Paul Lyngdoh, said during question hour on Friday that the bye-laws framed by the state government were also applicable to the Scheduled areas.

It may be mentioned that earlier, there was opposition to implementation of the building bye-laws by the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from several quarters including the traditional institutions.

Later, the government had asked all the district councils to come up with their draft building bye-laws to regulate building constructions within their respective jurisdictions.

Though the district councils will implement the bye-laws framed by MUDA, building permission will be granted by the former.

Replying to a supplementary query raised by Independent MDC PN Syiem, Lyngdoh said that the Council would create an agency to implement the bye-laws in the scheme areas.

He elaborated that there are 27 municipal wards in Shillong under four constituencies — North Shillong, South Shillong, West Shillong and East Shillong — where the bye-laws are already in place, whereas the scheme areas include the industrial estates at Byrnihat and Umiam.