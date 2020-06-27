Son wants justice as father’s ‘killer’ gets bail

SHILLONG: Punishment.

That is what 24-year-old Sampad Dutta craves to see his father’s “killer” get as his traumatised mother undergoes treatment.

His father Samiran Dutta was at Khyndailad last week when a two-wheeler hit him. He eventually succumbed to the grievous injuries he suffered. He was 53.

In one stroke, the family from Polo had lost its breadwinner; slogans like `Be alert! Accidents hurt’ suddenly made no more sense to them.

Sampad now lives with his two siblings, a brother and a sister, besides his mother at their rented house.

Samiran was hit by Dapyooki Dkhar, a police man who was driving the two-wheeler. The accident occurred when the rider, who was coming from GS Road, took a U-turn at Khyndailad to enter Police Bazar hitting Samiran who was on foot. Dkhar allegedly did not possess a driving license. He was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

A week after his demise, the family is yet to get over the shock.

“We lodged a complaint and investigation is under way. All we want is that the man gets punishment for his crime”, Sampad told The Shillong Times.

Sampad said that the family is now faced with livelihood challenge.

He said his mother suffered severe trauma.

“My mother is under medication and the doctor told us to get her admitted in hospital if her condition does not improve in the next few days”, he said while hoping and praying that the family would be able to overcome these challenging days, sooner rather than later.