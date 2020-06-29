Umiam water level rises

SHILLONG: Following incessant rain during the last few days, the water level of the Umiam Reservoir has increased. The Board outside the water reservoir reads 3215.78 feet.

On Sunday, the MePGCL informed that the water level has risen and necessary precautions have been taken.

Officials informed that releasing the excess water will depend on many factors such as flow of water as well as the directions given by the MeECL.

Upon the release of the water, several villages downstream are alerted through the deputy commissioner.

Interestingly, the water was not released last year during this time as there was less rainfall.

In a public notice issued on Saturday, the chief engineer (C) Hydro Planning & Hydro Construction, MePGCL informed that due to incessant rain during the last few days, the water level of the Umiam reservoir has risen.

Further, the official said that it is apprehended that in case heavy rainfall continues in the catchment area of the Umiam dam, the reservoir may become full which will necessitate the opening of the gates of the Umiam concrete dam, to allow the flood to pass through.

“All persons residing or working in the downstream of the Umiam concrete dam are therefore cautioned against engaging in any activity near the banks of Umiam, since the level of water in the river may suddenly rise due to opening of gates of the dam. However, all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the minimum”, the announcement from the office stated.