CBI chargesheets five Postal staff

SHILLONG: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed charge sheet against five individuals, including former sub post master, for their alleged involvement in a scam in Jowai Post Office related to Postal Term Deposit amounting to Rs 1.70 crore.

Sources informed that the charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court against four post office officials and one Remika Chettri, the authorised postal agent and wife of Late Tez Bahadur Rana, the retired Sub Post Master of Jowai Post Office.

Last year, a team of CBI had conducted raids at two locations in Jowai and seized cash and incriminating documents in connection with the alleged scam in postal deposits.

Not less than 50 individuals, who deposited money with the Jowai post office, had cried foul over the stand of the staff when they sought clarity on their deposits.

Several depositors who opened their accounts in the form of Term Deposits and Saving Deposits with the Jowai post office had alleged that the post office staff had fraudulently misappropriated their hard

earned money following which an FIR was filed with the CBI.

According to sources, the charge sheet was submitted with the approval of Postal authorities for prosecution of the accused officers for taking cognizance by the Special Court.

Based on the complaints filed by the Senior Superintendent of Post, Meghalaya division, the CBI had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various sections of IPC related to criminal conspiracy, forgery , criminal breach of trust and also under Prevention of Corruption Act,.