Fire at Woodland hospital owner’s building

SHILLONG: A portion of an Assam-type building near the Shillong Law College, owned by the proprietor of Woodland Hospital in Dhankheti, was partially gutted in a fire on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9.45 pm.

Sources said the hospital used to keep furniture and old medical reports in the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The owner, Dr W Kharshiing said an employee of the the hospital stays with his wife in the Assam-type building.

“Only 25 per cent of the building was affected”, he said, adding that some old medical reports were also damaged.

Five fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

Dr Kharshiing said the total quantum of damage to property is yet to be assessed.