Four more test positive

SHILLONG: With four more persons testing positive on Friday, Meghalaya now has 18 active cases. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted that while one more returnee from Delhi was tested positive for COVID-19 in Tura, three more persons tested positive. While two are from East Khasi Hills (BSF), one high risk contact from Ri Bhoi was also tested positive. Even as positive cases continue to increase daily, the state government has asserted that that it is still safe but the people and the government should not be complacent. A few cases have been detected at Khanapara. The first being the person who works in Greenwood Resort, Assam and others are his high risk contacts. When asked if the people from outside can be stopped from coming into the state, the deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong said that people who are being allowed to come are not only residents of Meghalaya but even the people working in central government offices and paramilitary forces. As many as 19,636 people who were stranded outside the state have returned to the state.

“We are bound to allow them to come to the state but while entering, strict protocols are being followed,” he said The chief secretary on Thursday held discussions with the heads of the para-military forces in the state and they have taken the responsibility to ensure that the spread does not take place in their campus and even to the civilians.

“I am 100 per cent sure that we can contain the virus,” he said Earlier, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 20182 samples were sent for testing out of which 19920 samples tested negative while reports of 200 samples are awaited. It was also informed that 570 individuals are under institutional quarantine at the moment.