RTI query on state govt’s COVID-19 bill

TURA: Congress leader and former bureaucrat, SR Marak has filed an application under the RTI Act, seeking complete details of the utilisation of Rs 115 crore by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in its fight against COVID-19, as revealed during the recent Assembly session. In his RTI filed with the PIO of the department on July 1, Marak sought separate details on the total amount received as grantin-aid from the Union government, donations received from individuals, companies, NGOs etc., as well as the amount mobilised from the state’s own resources. Marak also sought details of district-wise fund disbursement and utilisation of Rs 115 crore.