President of West Khasi Hills HANM, Hamar Lyngkhoi suspended

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has suspended the president of West Khasi Hills HANM, Hamar Lyngkhoi for extending his support to the setting up of Coke factories in Shallang.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, chairman of the high level committee of HANM, Arful Kharbani said, “The HANM was not aware that he signed the petition where he extended support to the Coke factories. The HANM has been opposing the setting up of Coke factories in Shallang and it was a surprise to us to find out that he contradicts the stand of the organization as a whole”.

The organization has opposed setting up of the Coke factories in Shallang arguing that it will have detrimental effect on the environment and will lead to unabated influx.

“He said that he was requested by the coke company to support them. We are conducting an enquiry into the matter”, Arful said.

President of HANM, Lamphrang Kharbani said that the act of Lyngkhoi cannot be construed as the opinion of the entire organization.

“He has signed the petition without consulting the organization and brought about disrepute to the entire organization. The issues concerning the welfare of the people should not be compromised. We also warn other members of the organization who are it in the district, circles and different units to consult with the organization before taking any major step”, he said.

The vice president, Wilstone Sohshang will be the interim president till the next election is held.