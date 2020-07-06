World leaders wish Dalai Lama on his birth day

GUWAHATI: Leaders within the country and across the globe today wished Tibetan spiritual leader in exile, 14th Dalai Lama, health and happiness on his 85th birthday.

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, which has long border with China-occupied Tibet, too have wished the Tibetan Spiritual leader on his birth day.

It may be mentioned that Dalai Lama had fled Tibet in the year 1959 to India through Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) and Assam

“A very warm birthday wishes to His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama. On this special auspicious day of your 85th birthday, me and my family joins millions of followers across the globe, to rejoice and offer our prayers for your excellent health, happiness and long life,” tweeted Pema Khandu.