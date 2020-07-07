Assam flood toll rises to 39

GUWAHATI: One more death was reported from Dhemaji district despite considerable improvement in the flood situation even as a population below two lakh remains affected in 13 districts of Assam.

The overall death toll in the first wave of floods has gone up to 39, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority confirmed on Tuesday evening.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) sources reported that 23 PWD roads have been damaged in Barpeta, which bore the brunt of the deluge, while eight PWD roads in Dhemaji too have been damaged by floodwaters.

As on date, 1673 people are taking shelter in 33 relief camps/centres in just five districts.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri district while Disang in Sivasagar, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Dhansiri in Golaghat too are flowing above danger level.

The situation at Kaziranga National Park has improved over the past few days with currently 14 of the 223 camps opened for sheltering animals remaining affected, the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam wildlife division, informed.