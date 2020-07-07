Developed By: iNFOTYKE

HRD minister holds meeting on CBSE Board exam results

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank discusses CBSE results with officials.

GUWAHATI: Human Resources Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank today held a meeting with the officials and Delhi University (DU) representatives to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions and CBSE board examination results etc., in view of the stalemate induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Held a meeting with officials of @HRDMinistry and Delhi University today to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions & #CBSE board examination results etc. I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students’ health and quality education,” tweeted the HRD Minister.

 

 

