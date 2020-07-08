HC rejects NEIGRIHMS doctor’s bail plea

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has rejected the bail application of NEIGRIHMS doctor Jhutan Choudhury, who is accused of molesting two female patients.

Earlier, his two bail applications were also rejected by the district courts.

When contacted, his lawyer P Yobin confirmed the order of rejection of bail but refused to make any further comments.

He, however, said only after reading the order, he can take appropriate steps.

The wife of the doctor had filed the bail application.

Giving his order, the Judge W Diengdoh said that from the statement of the victims, the court is convinced that a prima facie case is made out against the accused.

“Since this court is not required to undertake a meticulous examination of the evidence collected by the police, suffice it to say that the conduct of the accused/doctor has all the trappings of a person of influence and power and taking advantage of his position, which if enlarged on bail at this stage, would hamper further investigation and can also be a source of intimidation and tampering of vital witnesses in this case”, the court said.

According to the court, on perusal of the case diary, it was seen that the Investigating Officer had approached the case meticulously and recorded the statements of the victims under section161 CrPC and their statements were also recorded under section 164 CrPC.

Many witnesses have also been examined.

Police had arrested the senior resident doctor of NEIGRIHMS on June 12.

The institute had also initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.