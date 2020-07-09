Journos want FIR against Mukhim withdrawn

SHILLONG: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has appealed the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong to “respect the freedom of press” and withdraw the FIR filed against the Editor of The Shillong Times on charges of inciting communal tension through a Facebook post.

In a statement issued here, the IJU maintained that if the Dorbar is aggrieved over the Editor’s posting or writing in any media outlet, it may issue a clarification on her comments/report in concerned media which is the norm set by Press Council of India and other international media regulatory bodies.

Filing a police case for an opinion or any posting in social media or report in newspapers, electronic media and portal against a journalist is nothing but violation of freedom of press and freedom of speech, the statement added.

“The incident is unfortunate and the matter should be settled through dialogue and mutual understanding on the basis of the doctrine of freedom of speech and responsibility on socially sensitive issues,” the IJU said.