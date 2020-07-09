MBoSE declares results of HSSLC Examination 2020

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) declared the result for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination. Students can check their results at the official websites, mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. A total of 30,697 students had registered for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC examinations.

The 12th standard Meghalaya Board Examinations were concluded in June, however, some of the exams were deferred due to lockdown. The pending papers on mathematics, physical education, statistics were conducted from June 8 to 10, 2020. The combined results for all these examinations is being declared now.