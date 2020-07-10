MHRC notice to Chief Secy on pregnant woman

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Shillong headed by its Chairperson Justice T. Vaiphei has taken suo motu cognizance of a news item published in The Shillong Times on July 7, 2020 under the caption “Clan criticises state hospitals” and has sought a report from the state Chief Secretary on the circumstances under which the said patient was denied admission in Nongpoh Civil Hospital and also in privately-run hospitals in the state.

The news report highlighted the complaint made by the Kur Khyndeit Pyllun where a pregnant woman was made to shuttle between various hospitals in the state and refused admission in Nongpoh Civil Hospital, H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and both the Shillong and Nongpoh branches of Bethany Hospital.

She eventually delivered the baby inside a 108 Ambulance on the NEIGRIHMS premises.

The MHRC noted that the case is a gross human rights violation of the patient where Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for protection of life and personal liberty for every person within the territory of India. “Right to life is a fundamental right and it is paramount duty of the state to protect and safeguard such rights of any individual. It is appalling under what circumstances the patient was denied admission in a hospital run by the state government and manned by public servants as defined under Section 21 of the IPC,” the MHRC observed.